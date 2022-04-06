Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 106,532 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,761. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

