Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 125,716 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,210 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

