Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 14,702 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 334,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,363,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,376. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average of $279.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.