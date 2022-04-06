Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 158,053 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,558,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. 6,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

