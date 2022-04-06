Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 179,979 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,757.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 103,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

