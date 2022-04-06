Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 62,872 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VBK traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.99. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
