Cwm LLC Invests $15.97 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. 23,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,643. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.