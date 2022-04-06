Cwm LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 568,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

