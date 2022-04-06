Cwm LLC Makes New $19.73 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,577. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,255. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

