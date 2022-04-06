Cwm LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.79. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,077. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.