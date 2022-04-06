Cwm LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. 82,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,643. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

