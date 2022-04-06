Cwm LLC Takes $14.79 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,787,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 4,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

