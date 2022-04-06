Cwm LLC Takes $24.11 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.40. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.57. The company has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

