Cwm LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $324.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

