Cwm LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.