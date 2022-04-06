Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $73.77.
