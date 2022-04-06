D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,463 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.