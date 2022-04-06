D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,351 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.