D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 20,565 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 284,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

