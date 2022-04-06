D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 671 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.