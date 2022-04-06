D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98.

