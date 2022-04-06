D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.04 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $327.10 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

