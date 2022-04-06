D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 276.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

