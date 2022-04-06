D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $12,750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.