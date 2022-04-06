D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

