D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.07.

