D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 30,105 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.