D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.