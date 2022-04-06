D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

OEF opened at $208.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

