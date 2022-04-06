D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 66,646 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,646 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.61% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.