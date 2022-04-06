D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 892 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

IVOO opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.82 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07.

