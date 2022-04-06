Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,898 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DADA. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

