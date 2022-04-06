Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $232.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.48. The firm has a market cap of £735.45 million and a P/E ratio of -144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.