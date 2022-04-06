Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $232.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DALGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.48. The firm has a market cap of £735.45 million and a P/E ratio of -144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

