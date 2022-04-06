Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Darktrace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.70.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

