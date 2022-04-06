Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Darktrace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.70.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darktrace (DRKTF)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.