Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.
