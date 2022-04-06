Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 9,325 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

Shares of MSP opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

