Dave Justice Sells 1,737 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

PD opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

