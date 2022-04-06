David M. Weber Sells 7,500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.17. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.