DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. DCC has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.