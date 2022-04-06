DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $322,686.36 and $223.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

