Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

