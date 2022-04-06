Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:DKL opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,522,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

