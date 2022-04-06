Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 159.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.64 ($124.88).

DHER opened at €48.19 ($52.96) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

