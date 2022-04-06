Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $16.28. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

