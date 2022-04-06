Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

