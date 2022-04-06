Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $113,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 302,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

