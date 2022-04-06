Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

