Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

