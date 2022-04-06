Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $1,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

