Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 578,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,775,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,081,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

